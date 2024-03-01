Pharmacy deserts are increasing around the country

Pharmacies are closing their doors around the country. Both chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies are facing tailwinds, with independently-owned pharmacies in rural areas hit the hardest.

And as Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, among the leading challenges is making money on the most basic services they provide.

