'To Kill a Tiger' is a movie about an exceptional family in Jharkhand

Click here for the original audio.

We revisit our Deepa Fernandes’ conversation with director Nisha Pahuja about her documentary, “To Kill a Tiger.” The doc follows a family who files charges against the people who raped their 13-year-old daughter, against the wishes of the village. It’s an Oscar nominee this year in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.