Basketball records set across college and NBA this weekend

Lebron James became the first player to score more than 40,000 points in the NBA, even though the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets.

In college basketball, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark set the record for the most points in NCAA Division 1 history for either men or women, coming off the back of a big week for her in which she announced her plans to head to the WNBA after the end of March Madness.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets more on an eventful weekend for the sport and its stars with USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan.

