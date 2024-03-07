Lab-grown chicken is on the menu at these restaurants

Restaurants in San Francisco and now Washington D.C. are serving lab-grown chicken. Some say it’s a more climate-friendly solution but it’s too early to tell how advantageous this new culinary creation could be for the planet.

WAMU’s Amanda Michelle Gomez and Jacob Fenston were among the first to taste lab-grown chicken in a D.C. restaurant.

