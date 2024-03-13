© 2024 WLRN
Catching up with young author and activist Estela Juarez

Published March 13, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT
The cover of "Until Someone Listens." (Illustrations by Teresa Martínez/Roaring Brook Press)
The cover of "Until Someone Listens." (Illustrations by Teresa Martínez/Roaring Brook Press)

Last January, host Deepa Fernandes spoke with 13-year-old Estela Juarez about her picture book “Until Someone Listens.” The book tells of her mother’s deportation and Estela’s efforts on her behalf.

Now, Fernandes catches up with Juarez to find out how she and her mother are doing.

Find the original conversation here

Estela Juarez and her mother Alejandra Juarez. (Courtesy of Alejandra Juarez)

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

