Iran blames Israel for attack on Iranian consulate in Syria

An airstrike killed two generals and several others at the Iranian consulate in Syria. Iran blamed Israel for the attack.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest on this dramatic escalation in regional conflict from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

