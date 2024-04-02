Strong spring storm system to elevate risk for strong storms across Florida Tuesday night and Wednesday

All of the Florida panhandle is in a "slight" risk area for severe storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A strong storm system is moving through the eastern half of the nation with severe weather impacts likely from the Great Lakes down to the Gulf Coast. Just north of the Florida border, the environment will be a bit more favorable for severe storms, where the Storm Prediction Center has designated an enhanced risk area for severe thunderstorms. Storms that develop in this area Tuesday are likely to be rotating, and capable of producing a tornado.

Storms are expected to arrive in the western Panhandle and impact the Pensacola area before midnight. At that time, storms could still be capable damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour and an isolated tornado. After midnight, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move eastward into the Capitol area, then progress toward Jacksonville and Gainesville near sunrise Wednesday. Storms through the night could be capable of a spin up a tornado, so it will be important to have multiple ways to get weather warnings through the night.

After sunrise Wednesday morning, strong to severe storms are likely to be ongoing

across the peninsula, roughly lined up along the I-4 corridor. The Storm Prediction Center has placed this area of Florida in the slight category for severe storms Wednesday. By the late morning Wednesday into early afternoon, the area of ongoing storms could intensify before a strong cold front pushes storms out to sea by Thursday. The main severe weather threats from Wednesday’s storms for damaging winds over 60 mph, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Some hail is also possible. Cooler and less humid air will push in behind the cold front with calm weather settling in through the weekend.