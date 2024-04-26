Underground carbon dioxide storage project proposal brings promise — and concern

A Nebraska-based energy company wants to lease land for wells to store carbon dioxide deep underground. The project would allow industrial facilities like steel manufacturers to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions as part of the federal plan to address the climate crisis.

But some landowners and others have concerns about this carbon capture and sequestration technique.

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.