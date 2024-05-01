© 2024 WLRN
SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Broken Horses' documentary shows the dark side of Kentucky Derby and changes needed in the sport

Published May 1, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen with others behind the pack as they make the first turn while competing in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in 2023. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen with others behind the pack as they make the first turn while competing in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in 2023. (Julio Cortez/AP)

This Saturday is the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Tragedies surrounded last year’s derby when 12 horses died in the days before and after the race. There were other horrific breakdowns at other races, like horses falling with injuries so great they had to be euthanized on the track.

A new documentary, “Broken Horses” investigates the crisis in horseracing, the culture of drugs and money, and new federal regulations to crack down on bad actors, clean up the sport, and demand better care and treatment of the horses.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with New York Times reporter Joe Drape, who is in the documentary and helped make it.

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” is streaming on Hulu.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic