WLRN Executive Producer, WLRN Media Programs

Job Posting Details

The application deadline is Tuesday, May 28, 2024 by 11:59 p.m. (EST). This is an MEP pay grade 18 position. Candidates need to contact Compensation Administration at 305-995-7043 or salinq@dadeschools.net for individual salary calculation. All application documents must be in SuccessFactors by the application deadline to be considered for an interview.

Required Documents:

Current Resume Two (2) Professional Letters of Recommendation signed or electronic signature and dated within the last 12 months (one year) of the application. References must be from a person who can assess your ability as an administrator or your work ethic and character. Letters of recommendation must include the name, signature and contact information for the person completing the reference.

Administrative Questionnaire: Candidates must complete the Administrative Questionnaire in order to be considered for an interview. The Administrative Questionnaire is embedded in SuccessFactors and the three questions are as follows:

Why are you applying for this position at this specific time? What specific skills, knowledge, and experiences do you have that will meet the needs of this particular position and worksite? If you are hired for this position, what will you do in the first 90 days that will have an impact on the department or school site and why?

Professional Certifications or Licenses: If a position requires a specific certification(s) or license in the minimum qualification requirements listed in the job description, please upload a copy of your current/active certificate or license to your candidate profile.

Performance Evaluations: Candidates selected for a final interview are required to have acceptable performance evaluations during the three years immediately preceding application for the position. You can upload these evaluations to your candidate profile.

Veteran’s Preference: If requesting veteran's preference, please check the appropriate box in SuccessFactors and attach form DD-214.

Conferred Transcripts with a Graduation Date: Current M-DCPS employees do not need to submit official transcripts if highest degree earned is on file in the Office of Personnel Records (305-995-7258). For external candidates, official transcripts will be required if you are recommended for the position. Your degree must be from an accredited university. If the position does not require a college degree, you are required to have at least a high school diploma. Candidates with academic training and degrees granted outside the U.S. must submit a credential evaluation report that includes a statement of degree equivalency from an accredited agency in the U.S.

Screening of Applications: Following the application deadline a screening committee will review the applications. Candidates will be notified of the screening results by email.

Oral Interview Assessment Categories: Candidates invited to an interview will be assessed in the following areas:

Experience

Job Knowledge

Reasoning and Decision-Making Skills

Ability to Present Ideas Effectively

Ability to Communicate in Written Form

Candidates will be invited to complete a written essay prior to the Initial Interview. Candidates who are successful in the Initial Interview will be invited to a Final Interview. M-DCPS employees who are moved to a final interview will require a reference evaluation from their immediate supervisor. Our office will email form #3506 (reference evaluation) to the Supervisor.

Background Screening for the Selected Candidate (External Candidates):

Please click on the link below for information on M-DCPS Employment Standards, Drug Testing and Fingerprinting requirements in order to be hired as an employee.

https://www.hrdadeschools.net/personnelservices/

If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Jorge Rubio, District Director, Administrative/Professional Technical Staffing at 305-995-7247 or by email at jrubio@dadeschools.net.

Salary Min: $63,702.00

Salary Max: $104,580.00

OCCUPATIONAL SUMMARY

Plans, directs, and coordinates television and radio program development activities designed to create or maintain a favorable public image of the school District and provides information about the District to the media and the public.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES

1. Maintains a high degree of knowledge of events and trends to keep the WLRN viewer’s minds in the forefront.

2. Provides the creative direction of M-DCPS productions and ensures that they maintain their intended tone, style, and quality.

3. Plans TV/radio projects to ensure strategic, budgetary, technical, and artistic requirements are met.

4. Directs the activities and assignments of staff; recommends hiring and disciplinary actions as necessary.

5. Mentors and reviews staff performance.

6. Establishes and maintains relationships with School District departments, schools, and regions.

7. Plans, reviews, and coordinates the content and presentation of broadcasts across multiple platforms.

8. Assures projects for WLRN Public Television and Radio comply with all FCC rules, regulations, and policies established under the Editorial Integrity Policy and Advisory Mechanisms for WLRN Public Television and Radio.

9. Develops and administers short-term and long-range plans for station projects in coordination with the WLRN Management Liaison.

10. Performs other duties related to general administrative responsibilities of the position.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

This work requires the following physical activities: sitting, mobility, lifting, finger dexterity, grasping, repetitive motions, talking, hearing and visual acuity. The work is performed primarily indoors.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

1. Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism or related field.

2. Minimum of three (3) years professional experience in programming at a broadcast or cable network and/or a production company with oversight responsibilities for multiple projects.

3. Knowledge of federal, state and local laws impacting operations.

4. Knowledge of trends and innovations in the area of marketing, communications, news media and public relations.

5. Knowledge of computer software and technology pertinent to area of specification.

6. Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written form.