1 in 9 kids in U.S. has received an ADHD diagnosis, according to new study

In 2022, 1 million more children in the U.S. had been diagnosed with ADHD compared to 2016, according to a new study. That means 1 in 9 kids in the U.S. have had an ADHD diagnosis. ADHD is the most common neurodevelopment disorder in kids. Symptoms include inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Researchers call it an ongoing and expanding public health concern.

Copyright 2024 NPR