Are we entering a golden age of queer women in pop?

As Pride kicks off there are so manynewqueertunesto play – many of themby and aboutwomen.

Billie Eilish’s “Lunch,” which is turning out to be a queer anthem. It’s her highest-ever Hot 100 debut. New kid on the block Chappell Roan’s unabashedly queer “Good Luck, Babe” broke through the billboard top 100 – and is staying put. In February, Victoria Monet, who is bisexual, won this year’s Grammy for Best New Artist. Kehlani’s “After Hours” has taken off ahead of her third studio album release later this month.

Queer women artists have always been part of the fabric of popular music. But today, so-called Sapphic Pop is taking over the airwaves with a vengeance. Is this a golden age of queer women in pop? If so, what about our current culture is allowing for sapphic pop to hit the mainstream?

