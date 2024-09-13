© 2024 WLRN
Miami Beach considers renovating the Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater

WLRN Public Media | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published September 12, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, a popular concert venue south of the Miami Beach Convention Center, could be torn down and rebuilt.
Joey Flechas
/
The Miami Herald
The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, a popular concert venue south of the Miami Beach Convention Center, could be torn down and rebuilt.

The city of Miami Beach will not tear down the Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater.

During a public meeting yesterday, commissioners agreed to consider renovation costs and rehabbing the theater with Live Nation. That’s the entertainment company that operates the Fillmore.

So far, the city has $29 million taxpayer dollars for this purpose. The money comes from a nearly $160 million-dollar general obligation bond program for arts and culture. City residents approved it two years ago.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care, as well as Surfside and Miami Beach politics for the station. Contact Verónica at vzaragovia@wlrnnews.org
