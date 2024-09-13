Miami Beach considers renovating the Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater

The city of Miami Beach will not tear down the Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater.

During a public meeting yesterday, commissioners agreed to consider renovation costs and rehabbing the theater with Live Nation. That’s the entertainment company that operates the Fillmore.

So far, the city has $29 million taxpayer dollars for this purpose. The money comes from a nearly $160 million-dollar general obligation bond program for arts and culture. City residents approved it two years ago.

