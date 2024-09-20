Hurricane kit haul: the essentials your kit needs this season

There’s a popular saying if you live in a hurricane prone area: “hurricane season is a marathon, not a sprint”. And if you check the pulse of spectators on social media, you would get the sense that the marathon is particularly long this year.

Don’t get tropics fatigue with this one…lots to watch, but nothing that is of any imminent concern. We have a lot of time to see how this evolves.



National Hurricane Center is giving a low, 20% chance of development in the western Caribbean over the next 7 days.

As we head into the 2nd half of hurricane season, the National Weather Service wants to make sure people are ready if and when a storm threatens where they live.

We're right in the meat of hurricane season right now. Historically-speaking, one quarter of hurricanes in the Atlantic form after September 19. Fittingly, the @NHC_Atlantic is monitoring the Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico for potential development…

This weekend, there is a very targeted message to the online community about making sure your hurricane kit is stocked and your hurricane plan is ready, if you need it.

But just what should you put into your hurricane kit? What are the must haves? What are the misses? Digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes us along with her hurricane kit haul.

The National Weather Service says oftentimes families hurricane kits are depleted this time of year. But it’s important to restock your kit, have a plan, and have multiple ways to get weather warnings among other important preparedness essentials.

As you probably know, there is a lot of talk about what might be brewing in the NW Caribbean as we head into next week. Until an area of low pressure forms, the long term forecast is too uncertain to predict.

There is increasing confidence that a tropical storm or hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico next week.



Until the system actually forms and data is gathered, there’s no way to be specific now about the track, timing, intensity, or impact.



Be watching for updates over the… pic.twitter.com/ODPd8wPTMQ — James Spann (@spann) September 21, 2024

So now is the perfect time to check your own hurricane kit, make sure your pantry is stocked, and have all your ducks line up, should stormy weather threaten where you live next week.

8 am EDT Fri, Sep. 20: As we head into next week, we'll be watching for possible development of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. This system has a medium (40%) chance of becoming a tropical depression through the end of next week as it moves slowly north or…

Find out more valuable information from the National Hurricane Center by clicking this link below and know your zone:

Know your zone and your risk

