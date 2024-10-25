Florida voters to decide on right to hunt and fish

The two proposed amendments on Florida's general election ballot getting the most attention are Amendments 3 and 4.

Respectively, they would legalize recreational marijuana and protect abortion rights in Florida.

Among the less talked-about amendments Florida voters will decide on next month is a measure that would enshrine the right to hunt and fish in the state’s Constitution — with Amendment 2.



But environmental groups say those rights are already protected and worry the amendment could instead lift bans on harmful hunting practices. That includes using gill nets or baiting bears.



Gill nets can trap turtles and other protected wildlife. It was banned in 1994 but continues to be difficult to enforce.



A Florida Bar analysis concluded the amendment could place hunting and fishing above other science-based measures for managing Florida wildlife.

