Where to dispose your campaign signs in South Florida

Throughout this last election cycle, remember all those campaign signs that were, well — just about everywhere? It turns out several South Florida counties have specific rules about how to properly dispose of them.

Election signs are often made of corrugated cardboard that’s coated in plastic, which can be hard to recycle.



However, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties have all designated drop-off sites for proper disposal.



Until Nov. 12, Broward County is accepting the metal stands from signs at Brian Piccolo Sports Park and Velodrome in Cooper City.



Palm Beach County is partnering with a West Palm Beach nonprofit to turn signs into “enviro-fuel cubes” which are promoted as cleaner coal replacements.



For drop off, visit your nearest SWA Home and Recycling Center through Nov. 22.



In the Florida Keys, signs and metal stands can be dropped off at transfer stations in Key Largo and Long Key, as well as the Rockland Waste Management station from Nov. 11 through 15.

