Florida is on track to see record tourism numbers despite major storms, COVID

Here's some promising news about one of Florida's largest industries.

Florida saw a record number of tourists for the third quarter. Nearly 35 million people visited the state between July and September. That’s according to data released this week by the state’s tourism development agency.



The tourism numbers are on pace for another record year, despite the state being hit by two major hurricanes in the third quarter.



While the number of visitors from other states has eclipsed levels seen before the COVID-10 pandemic, international tourism numbers have yet to recover.

READ MORE: PortMiami sets record for cruise passenger numbers, solidifying status as global cruise hub

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

