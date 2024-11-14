Olympic gold medalist Twanisha 'Tee Tee' Terry meets young students in South Florida

Students in an after-school program on Miami Beach were in for quite the thrill when track star Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry, a U.S. gold medalist, greeted them at Flamingo Park.

Terry won gold in the 4x100m women’s relay at the Paris Olympics this summer.



On Wednesday, she was showered with support and cheers from the young fans at a South Beach track.



"It feels amazing coming out here and being able to talk to the kids because starting at 9 years old is what got me this far," Terry said. "I’m the one on the track running the competitions but their support means a lot to me. "



Terry said she also relied on the support of her biggest cheerleader, her father, Antwan Terry, a Miami Beach municipal employee.



"She had me. She gave a plan, she gave a dream and I made it a reality," Antwan Terry said.



The Miami Beach commission declared Nov. 13, 2024, as Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry Day.

