Waste services suspended across South Florida on Christmas Day

If you’re expecting to have lots of wrapping paper and cardboard to throw away this Christmas, don’t count on getting your garbage picked up right away.

Solid Waste services around South Florida will be suspended on Wednesday, Dec. 25. All trash and recycling pickups will be on hold until Thursday in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The City of Key West will still provide waste disposal, but city buses will be out of service.

Check your city’s website and social media to see its holiday service schedule.

