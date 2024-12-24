© 2024 WLRN
Waste services suspended across South Florida on Christmas Day

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published December 24, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST

If you’re expecting to have lots of wrapping paper and cardboard to throw away this Christmas, don’t count on getting your garbage picked up right away.

Solid Waste services around South Florida will be suspended on Wednesday, Dec. 25. All trash and recycling pickups will be on hold until Thursday in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The City of Key West will still provide waste disposal, but city buses will be out of service.

Check your city’s website and social media to see its holiday service schedule.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
