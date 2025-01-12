Drought in Florida: What has improved? What has worsened?

Recent rains have made a small dent in some areas where the drought was worsening, especially across South Florida. There was an area covering Metro Miami-Dade through Homestead that reached a moderate drought by Christmas 2024. The rains that came toward the end of the year, courtesy of all the tropical moisture ahead of a front, worked well to bring the drought level down. This area is only under abnormally dry conditions, and some places, like parts of Metro Broward and Southwest Florida, are not even under drought conditions. Of course, the weather, although more remarkable, has been dry. There has not been any precipitation registered in Southeast Florida this year, and only a few spots across Southwest Florida, like Marco Island, where a bit of rain was reported on New Year’s Day.

On January 6, when the cold front pushed through, rainfall was reported along the I-4 corridor. However, this rain was sporadic, and although welcomed, it was not enough to dent the abnormally dry conditions dominating Central Florida.

Unfortunately, the Panhandle and North Florida continue to experience the broadest swath of moderate drought. Even with the fronts prolific with rainfall in recent weeks, the drought is holding tight.

Keep in mind that too much rain would also not be beneficial. Too much rain in a small amount of time creates flooding. When the ground is too dry, it is harder to absorb the water. Think of it as pouring water over clay. It will pond (flood) before it slowly drains. In the long term, too much rain allows the vegetation to grow abundantly. The more vegetation there is available, the more fuel fires have. If forests are not managed through controlled burns while the correct weather conditions are present, this plentiful vegetation also fuels wildfires.

Remember that drought contributes to wildfires growing. The drier the ground and vegetation, the more fuel is available for wildfires to propagate. Other conditions, like dry air and gusty winds, need to happen, contributing to fires moving erratically and becoming uncontrollable. Florida’s wildfire season goes year-round, but it peaks during late spring as most of Florida is ending the dry season, likely with plenty of dry vegetation available.

It is a good time to clear out any dry vegetation that you may have around your home. Cut those branches or plants that are dry. Do you have a plan in case a fire breaks nearby? Keep at least 5 feet of space between your home and anything flammable. Lastly, review your insurance policy in case of wildfires.