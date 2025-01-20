Biden issues preemptive pardons to family members just before leaving office

President Biden, in his final moments in office, pardoned several of his family members, saying that they have been "subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats" that he does not foresee ending.

He pardoned his brother, Francis Biden; his brother, James Biden; Sara Jones Biden, James' wife; Valerie Biden Owens, his sister; and John Owens, Valerie's husband.

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics," Biden wrote in a statement that was released just minutes before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office. "But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances."

The preemptive pardons follow others issued earlier today, to Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the Jan. 6 select committee and others.

Late last year, President Biden also pardoned his son Hunter, who was convicted in June of federal gun charges for lying about his addiction to crack cocaine when he purchased a gun. Three months later, Hunter Biden entered a guilty plea to tax offenses.

In addition to the pardons to family members, Biden also commuted the life sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, convicted in 1977 of killing two FBI agents.

