Capital One Arena, where Trump supporters are watching the inauguration, is at capacity

Supporters of President Trump have filled Capital One Arena in downtown D.C., where thousands watched the inauguration ceremony. Trump is also expected to speak there later today.

The arena — which seats roughly 20,000 — is at capacity, according to NPR's Deepa Shivaram, who noted that lines of individuals waiting to get in are now being turned away.

While the presidential swearing-in ceremony traditionally takes place outside the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, overlooking the National Mall, it was moved inside due to freezing temperatures.

The move leaves supporters who traveled from around the country to witness Trump's inauguration looking for a warmer place to celebrate and watch the day unfold.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Capital One Arena as Capitol One Arena.

Copyright 2025 NPR