Borrero seeks fourth term in Miami-Dade County’s House District 111

Rep. Rachel Plakon, R-Lake Mary, and Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, are preparing to seek re-election in 2026.

Plakon last week opened a campaign account as a first step toward seeking a third term in Seminole County’s House District 36, according to the state Division of Elections website. Borrero, meanwhile, opened an account to seek a fourth term in Miami-Dade County’s House District 111.

Plakon and Borrero are the only candidates who have opened accounts in the districts.

