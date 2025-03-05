Florida lawmakers consider abolishing lieutenant governor position

A new proposed constitutional amendment would ask Florida voters if the state should get rid of its office of lieutenant governor. It would also create a commissioner of government efficiency role.



Under the proposal, the new cabinet position would have the authority to audit, investigate and report fraud and abuse.



If approved by lawmakers during the legislative session, it would appear on the 2026 ballot .



The proposal comes after former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez recently resigned to become interim president of Florida International University.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will wait until after the legislative session to appoint a successor.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.