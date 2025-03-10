Key West's only hospital seeks new operator as lease nears expiration

Three additional companies are now vying to run Key West’s only hospital.

The Lower Keys Medical Center is currently operated by Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based company. But the current lease on the hospital is set to expire in 2029.



The district board overseeing health infrastructure in the Lower Keys is working to prepare for that.



During a recent board meeting, Community Health Systems and three other hospital operators expressed interest in taking on the new lease. That includes representatives from Baptist Health South Florida, Mount Sinai Health System and Tampa General Hospital.



This comes as community members have continued to call for solutions to what many consider the lack of specialized care in the Keys.

READ MORE: Bills to change Florida's medical malpractice laws move ahead after first panel votes

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.



