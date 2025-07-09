Miami city leaders to decide the fate of two major downtown parks

Miami City leaders are battling over the fate of two major downtown parks this week.

City Commissioner Ralph Rosado, who was recently appointed to represent District 4, wants to abolish the Bayfront Park Management Trust — a quasi-government body that manages both the Bayfront and Maurice A. Ferré parks.

An ordinance he introduced to abolish the Trust is scheduled for a final vote during Thursday’s meeting.

Rosado argues the parks should be managed directly by the city rather than an independent entity. But District 1 City Commissioner Miguel Gabela, the current chair of the Trust, is pushing back.

He has called for an investigation into the Trust’s finances and its past leadership. Gabela is expected to make a formal presentation about the Trust before commissioners vote on whether to dissolve it.

