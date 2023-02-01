The three Haitian-Americans and a Colombian arrested in Haitian President Jovenel Moīse's 2021 murder bring the number of figures now in U.S. custody to seven.
Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., indicating he may have no immediate intention to return home, where legal issues await.
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Peru’s capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests.
A federal study shows Puerto Rico can meet its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050. The path includes a focus on solar power panels installed across the territory.
People are pouring into Peru’s capital, many from remote Andean regions, for a protest against President Dina Boluarte and in support of her predecessor, whose ouster last month launched weeks of deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.
They were leaders of a protest against an iron ore mine in Guapinol.
Puerto Rico's government says it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.
Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's government that have left dozens of people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country.
Western Union says it has resumed remittance services between the U.S. and Cuba in a limited capacity after two years of the essential economic lifeline being severed.
Brazil is widening its investigations into how thousands of supporters of former president ransacked government buildings. But with Jair Bolsonaro still in Florida, Democratic lawmakers want him out.
Brazil’s capital Brasilia is bracing for the possibility of more violent demonstrations by people seeking to overturn the presidential election. Local security officials are blocking access to buildings trashed on Sunday by rioters.