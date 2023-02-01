© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Americas

About This Section
Brazilian investors buy Miami real estate. Haitian earthquake survivors attend South Florida schools. It's clear what happens in Latin America and the Caribbean has a profound effect on South Florida. WLRN’s coverage of the region is headed by Americas editor Tim Padgett, a 23-year veteran of TIME and Newsweek magazines.

He joins a team of reporters and editors at the Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald and NPR to cover a region whose cultural wealth, environmental complexity, vast agricultural output and massive oil reserves offer no shortage of important and fascinating stories to tell.
ChristianEmmanuelSanon.jpeg
YouTube
Latin America
Four more Moïse assassination defendants are brought from Haiti to face charges in Miami
Tim Padgett
The three Haitian-Americans and a Colombian arrested in Haitian President Jovenel Moīse's 2021 murder bring the number of figures now in U.S. custody to seven.
Argentina Brazil
Gustavo Garello/AP
/
AP
Commentary
Lula used to curb his leftist hypocrisy. Now we get his disgraceful Maduro coddling
Tim Padgett
IMG_2928
Skyler Swisher
/
Orlando Sentinel
Latin America
Florida's Bolsonaristas say they're 'doing God's work.' But is their cause all that holy?
Tim Padgett
Load More