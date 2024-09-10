Jorge Ramos to leave Univision after 40 Years at the network

Jorge Ramos, who is among the most recognized journalists in Spanish-language television and is known for questioning leaders around the world, including Fidel Castro and former President Donald Trump, will leave Univision at the end of 2024 after 40 years at the network.

Ramos and Univision mutually agreed not to renew his contract, which is set to expire soon, TelevisaUnivision, which operates Univision, said in a statement Monday. Ramos, 66, will stay with Univision through the U.S. presidential election in November, the network said.

By the end of 2024, Ramos will step down as a co-anchor on “Noticiero Univision,” the network’s flagship evening news program, which Ramos has anchored for 38 years.

Ramos addressed his upcoming departure at the end of “Noticiero Univision” on Monday night.

“This decision has been difficult, sad and took a long time,” he said in Spanish. “I’m profoundly thankful for these four decades. Univision has literally been my second home. I’m very proud to be a part of this great team of journalists.”

It is unclear what Ramos will do after leaving Univision. He said Monday that he would announce his professional plans soon.

“There is much to do in journalism, and that truly fills me with enthusiasm,” he said. “This is not an immediate goodbye. We’ll be back here tomorrow with the news.”

Ramos has been an anchor on “Noticiero Univision” since 1986, according to Univision. He has also been a host on “Al Punto,” a weekly program on Univision that features interviews with politicians and other cultural figures. Through 2021, Ramos occasionally wrote for The New York Times as a contributing opinion writer.

While at Univision, Ramos covered several major news events, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Hurricane Katrina. He also interviewed dozens of political leaders, including Castro and Hugo Chávez, as well as Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Although Ramos has been widely known among Hispanic families living in the United States for decades, he drew attention from a broader audience in 2015, when Trump, then a presidential candidate, briefly ejected him from a news conference.

Ramos was born in Mexico and moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, citing issues with censorship at a television station in Mexico. He worked briefly for Channel 34 in Los Angeles before moving to Miami to work for what is now Univision.

“I was only 28 years old,” he wrote for Univision last year. “I had never interviewed a president or covered a war, and I didn’t understand even myself in English. But Univision became my second home. I learned to question power and do journalism on the run.”

Ramos has won 10 Emmy Awards, as well as a Walter Cronkite Award. He has written 12 books.

“I want to express my respect and gratitude for Jorge Ramos and all he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve each and every day,” Daniel Coronell, president of news for Univision, said in the network’s statement. “As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined Noticiero Univision since the beginning.”

