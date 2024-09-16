Mexico’s contentious judiciary overhaul judiciary becomes law

MEXICO CITY — Mexico passed into law Sunday a constitutional amendment remaking its entire judiciary, marking the most far-reaching overhaul of a country’s court system ever carried out by a major democracy.

The results demonstrate the exceptional influence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, who championed the legislation. The victory of his allies in June elections afforded them substantial legislative majorities to advance the contentious proposal in the leader’s final weeks in office. On the eve of Mexico’s Independence Day, the measure was published in the government’s official gazette, making it law.

The law shifts the judiciary from an appointment-based system, largely grounded in training and qualifications, to one where voters elect judges and there are fewer requirements to run. That puts Mexico onto an untested course, the consequences of which are difficult to foresee.

“Now it’s different,” López Obrador said in a video posted on social media Sunday night in which his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, was seated next to him. “Now it’s the people who rule, the people who decide.”

Roughly 7,000 judges, from the chief justice of the Supreme Court down to those at local courts, will have to run for office under the new system. The changes will be put into effect gradually, with a large portion of the judiciary up for election in 2025 and the rest in 2027.

The government said the overhaul was needed to modernize the courts and to instill trust in a system plagued by graft, influence peddling and nepotism. Sheinbaum takes office on Oct. 1 and has fully backed the plan.

But the proposal was met fierce resistance from judicial workers, law experts, investors, judges, students, opposition legislators and other critics. López Obrador’s vow to push it through kept financial markets on edge and caused a diplomatic spat with the U.S. and Canadian ambassadors.

Despite protests and strikes by a range of groups including more than 50,000 judges and court workers over the past several weeks, the proposal passed easily through the lower house of Congress, in which the president’s party, Morena, holds a supermajority. On Wednesday, the Senate narrowly passed it despite a delay caused by protesters forcing their way into the building.

By Thursday, the bill was approved by a majority of the 32 state legislatures, the final requirement before being published into law.

