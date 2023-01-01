Andy Kroll / ProPublica

He was previously the Washington bureau chief for Rolling Stone. His reporting there about a series of cyberattacks on congressional campaigns helped lead to the indictment of a California political operative. Before that, he was a senior reporter at Mother Jones, where his work on self-dealing during the Trump presidency sparked multiple congressional investigations. Earlier in his career, his investigation of a powerful law firm that profited from pushing borrowers out of their homes helped shut down the foreclosure mill and spurred Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to cut ties with similar foreclosure law firms across the country. In September, Kroll will publish his first book, “A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy,” a true-crime investigation about U.S. politics, viral conspiracy theories and one family’s fight for truth.