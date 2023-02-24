South Florida's Yung Wylin' is here to make you feel good

Yung Wylin' is on a mission to share some 'Good Energy.'

In fact, that's the title of his latest single. The South Florida-based artist — who describes himself as a 'conscious rapper' — will be among the featured performers at this weekend's Afro-Carib Festival in Miramar.

Conscious rap is a sub-genre of hip-hop aimed at creating social awareness. And for Wylin', that mostly means spreading uplifting messages.

"It's just about: 'How can I create something positive that can also be played in a multitude of places — whether it's a nightclub or a family-friendly event?'" he says.

Wylin' admires socially conscious rappers like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. And the influence of the Afro-beats movement is evident on 'Good Energy.'

"It's like a tribal vibe," he said. "If you can imagine a tribe, together, playing drums and dancing. But now, it's like the new pop. Kind of hipping it up a bit."

IF YOU GO:

3rd Annual Afro-Carib Festival

Saturday, February 25, 2023

5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027

For more information, visit afrocaribfestmiramar.com.