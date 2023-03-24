'Wind' picks up The Symphonia's climate change-themed concert series

A strong "Wind" is coming to Boca Raton this weekend.

That's the title of the next concert in The Symphonia's series, "Inspired, Naturally."

The series took its inspiration from "Terra Nostra", an award-winning, multimedia symphony about climate change.

David Kim, renowned concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra, is principal conductor and violin soloist for "Wind."

Kim says he supports classical musicians using art to stand up for environmental or social justice.

"It's a necessary part of our mission — not to just put on nice clothes, come on stage and play beautiful music," Kim says.

"I think it's also our responsibility to represent and be a part of the community beyond just art."

IF YOU GO:

The Symphonia

2022-2023 'Inspired, Naturally'

Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School

3900 Jog Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Remaining Concert Schedule:

March 26, 2023

3 p.m.

WIND

David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist

MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls

MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”

MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239

PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Pre-Concert Conversation:

A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by David Kim will take place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.

April 30, 2023

3 p.m.

WATER

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)

DI LORENZO Jabberwocky

BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

For more information, you can visit The Symphonia.