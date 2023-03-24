'Wind' picks up The Symphonia's climate change-themed concert series
A strong "Wind" is coming to Boca Raton this weekend.
That's the title of the next concert in The Symphonia's series, "Inspired, Naturally."
The series took its inspiration from "Terra Nostra", an award-winning, multimedia symphony about climate change.
David Kim, renowned concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra, is principal conductor and violin soloist for "Wind."
Kim says he supports classical musicians using art to stand up for environmental or social justice.
"It's a necessary part of our mission — not to just put on nice clothes, come on stage and play beautiful music," Kim says.
"I think it's also our responsibility to represent and be a part of the community beyond just art."
IF YOU GO:
The Symphonia
2022-2023 'Inspired, Naturally'
Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School
3900 Jog Road
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Remaining Concert Schedule:
March 26, 2023
3 p.m.
WIND
David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist
MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls
MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”
MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239
PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Pre-Concert Conversation:
A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by David Kim will take place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.
April 30, 2023
3 p.m.
WATER
Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor
ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)
DI LORENZO Jabberwocky
BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony
For more information, you can visit The Symphonia.