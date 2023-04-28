The Symphonia's climate change-themed concert series concludes with 'Water'

While a flood-weary South Florida continues recovering from the record-setting rain event that swamped Fort Lauderdale and other cities, The Symphonia is offering some healing Water.

That's the title of the final concert in its series, "Inspired, Naturally."

The series took its inspiration from Terra Nostra, an award-winning, multimedia symphony about climate change.

Each of the concerts was named after one of the four elements.

The December 2022 Earth concert was followed by an audience Q&A with representatives from eight South Florida environmental non-profits.

That discussion made quite an impression on The Symphonia's principal conductor, Alistair Willis.

"To hear what each of them were doing in their own circles for our environment — specifically for Florida — was just eye-opening and completely inspiring," says Willis. "And it's moved me to be more aware and to consider the environment more in my daily life."

IF YOU GO:

The Symphonia

2022-2023 'Inspired, Naturally'

Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School

3900 Jog Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Remaining Concert Schedule:

April 30, 2023

3 p.m.

WATER

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)

DI LORENZO Jabberwocky

BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

For more information, you can visit The Symphonia.

