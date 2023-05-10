From Westchester to Wynwood, Miami-area artists are opening their studios this weekend

There’s an artist in your neighborhood with their studio doors wide open.

Artists Open, a free event where artists across Miami-Dade County open their studios to the public, returns for its fifth year Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day is organized by Fountainhead Arts, a Miami-based arts nonprofit.

Over 300 artists, both in individual studios and large studio complexes, participate in the daylong event. Kathryn Mikesell, the Fountainhead co-founder and executive director, said Artists Open is a great opportunity for art lovers and community members to meet local creatives and learn more about Miami’s diverse arts scene.

“We truly believe that intimate access to artists and art moves us to understand ourselves, each other and the world around us, leading us to connect, repair and imagine,” Mikesell said. “Artists Open creates the perfect opportunity to directly support artists and begin living with art as most artists will have works available to purchase.”

Guests are encouraged to use the directory on Fountainhead’s website to search for artists and studio complexes in specific neighborhoods.

Don’t know where to start? Here are five Miami artists and studio groups to check out.

Collective 62 in Liberty City

Courtesy of Collective 62 / The Miami Herald A visitor views art at Collective 62, an all-female artist studio complex in Liberty City.

This is an inviting collective of artist studios housed inside three renovated buildings and courtyard. The space, directed by artist and sculptor Nina Surel, is run by a group of over a dozen female artists whose work includes sculpture, collage, puppets, painting and photography. Collective 62 offers a quiet, intimate space to meet artists.

827-901 NW 62 St., Miami; www.thecollective62.com

Amani Lewis in Wynwood

Amani Lewis is a visual artist originally from Baltimore whose work is heavily inspired by the city’s Black community. Lewis participated in Fountainhead’s residency program in 2020 and moved their studio to Miami shortly after. Lewis is a rising star and has been exhibited in shows across the country, including Art Basel.

“They don’t normally open their studio to the public so this is a special treat,” said Francesca Levy Nabors, the Fountainhead program manager.

350 NW 29th St., Miami; amanilewis.com

Laundromat art space in Little Haiti

Courtesy of Laundromat Art Space / The Miami Herald Laundromat Art Space is a studio complex located in an old Little Haiti laundromat. Michael R Lopez

Don’t let the name fool you. You can’t do a load of laundry here, but you can meet a dozen artists at this studio complex. Located in a former Little Haiti laundromat, this independent, artist-run studio and exhibition space focuses on developing local artists and artistic programming for the community. Artists currently working at Laundromat include Roscoè B. Thické III, Lisu Vega and Jose Luis Garcia.

185 NE 59th St., Miami; www.laundromatartspace.com



Tunnel studios in Little Havana

Courtesy of Tunnel / The Miami Herald Guests attend an art exhibition at Tunnel, an art collective in Little Havana.

Last November, a group of artist friends opened this new studio and exhibition space located in the basement of a 1980s-style shopping plaza. Tunnel is dedicated to providing affordable studio spaces and project room to emerging artists. The collective hosts rotating art shows monthly. It’s latest exhibition, “Yiayia. Nana. Abuela. Grandmother.,” opens Saturday.

300 SW 12th Ave., Miami; www.tunnelprojects.com

Collaborative in Bird Road Arts District

Courtesy of CollaboARTive / The Miami Herald Visitors view art at CollaboARTive, a studio space near Tropical Park

This is an artist-run nonprofit that provides affordable studio spaces and resources to local creatives. The handful of artists stationed here work in paint, textiles and wire sculptures.

4726 SW 75 Ave., Miami; www.collaboartive.org

Artists Open 2023

When: May 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Participating studios span all of Miami-Dade County. Find addresses at Fountainhead’s online directory, https://artistsopen.miami/directory/artists

Info: Free and open to the public. RSVP here.

This story was produced with financial support from The Pérez Family Foundation, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

