In 'Supernova' documentary, survivors recount horrors of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Of the nearly 1,200 people killed in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, at least 364 were attendees of the Re'im music festival, also known as the Supernova Sukkot Gathering.

Hundreds more festival goers were wounded and at least 40 were kidnapped as part of the surprise attacks that started the Israel-Hamas war.

In the 50-minute documentary "Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre," filmmakers Duki Dror and Yossi Bloch combine interviews with the survivors with real-time footage of the attack from multiple sources, including the Hamas terrorists themselves.

The result is a harrowing chronicle of the largest terror attack in Israel's history.

The documentary screens in Delray Beach this week as part of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival.

It will feature a talkback with Dror, whose documentary work includes "Inside the Mossad" on Netflix.

“The scenes and testimonies we have documented are almost inconceivable and unprecedented. Working on this has been particularly emotional as the magnitudes of the horrors perpetrated are coming to light,” Dror told Variety in an interview.

Two other screenings of the film scheduled this week for the Miami Jewish Film Festivalsold out quickly.

Watch the film's official trailer here. Watch another trailer here.

Israel declared war after several thousand Hamas militants burst across the border into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage. About 100 people are still believed to be held in Gaza by Hamas and other terrorist groups.

The Israeli military offensive has killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, caused widespread destruction, displaced some 80% of the population and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

IF YOU GO

"Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre"

Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Movies of Delray

7421 W Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33446

This screening will feature a talkback with Co-Director Duki Dror.

Ticket information: Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival.

