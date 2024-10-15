Documentary about Texas abortion rights case to be screened in Miami Beach

A new documentary titled "Zurawski v Texas" — whose executive producer is Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton — premieres Wednesday night at the Regal South Beach in Miami. The free screening starts at 7 p.m.

The film follows a group of women who were denied access to healthcare and decided to sue the state of Texas to regain their rights and freedom.

Filmmakers Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault, alongside Amanda Zurawski, lead plaintiff featured in the documentary, and Clinton will be in attendance. Zurawaski, of Austin, was forced to wait until she was diagnosed with a life-threatening case of sepsis before being provided an abortion.

The documentary highlights the impact of losing access to healthcare and the efforts of women and men fighting to regain those rights.

The Texas Supreme Court last May rejected the closely watched challenge to the state’s restrictive abortion ban, ruling against the women who had serious pregnancy complications and became the first in the U.S. to testify in court about being denied abortions since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In their unanimous ruling, the all-Republican court upheld the Texas law that opponents say is too vague when it comes to when medically necessary exceptions are allowed. The same issue was at the center of a separate lawsuit brought last year by Kate Cox, a mother of two from Dallas, who sought court permission to obtain an abortion after her fetus developed a fatal condition during a pregnancy that resulted in multiple trips to an emergency room.

Abortion rights activists have struggled to stem the tide of restrictions that have taken effect in most Republican-led states since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe vs Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

Under the law in Texas, doctors who perform abortions risk life in prison, fines of up to $100,000 and revocation of their state medical licenses.

READ MORE: Supporters, opponents of abortion rights amendment ramp up campaigns in South Florida