Give Miami Day aims to raise millions of dollars for local nonprofits, sets goal of 100,000 donors

Give Miami Day is coming up on Thursday, but those interested in supporting local nonprofit organizations can already make donations to their favorite groups.

“Give Miami Day is a chance to witness the overwhelming generosity of our community and an opportunity for every person to play a role in shaping a Greater Miami that we are proud to call home,” says the Miami Foundation in announcing this year’s fund drive.

The annual fundraiser represents the nonprofit agency’s largest annual initiative “to help build a thriving Greater Miami.”

This year’s goal is 100,000 donors and to raise more than $34 million — last year’s fundraising haul, Miami Foundation President and CEO Rebecca Fishman Lipsey told the Miami Herald Editorial Board. More than 1,300 nonprofit organizations, including WLRN, South Florida’s only public radio station, and WLRN news partners, Miami Fourth Estate, which publishes the Key Biscayne Independent and Liberty City Independent.

“Our goal is for everyone in Miami to step up and give back, in whatever way they can, to the areas they care about,” she said.

Foundation officials say $25 will be added to donations from a gift of $1 million from an anonymous donor.

The early giving period runs through Wednesday. Give Miami Day is Thursday.

