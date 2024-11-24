Remembering Jill Tracey: Miami's unforgettable radio star. Community bids farewell to beloved leader

A flood of memories and heartfelt tributes filled Wright & Young Funeral Home in Miami last week, as the community gathered to honor the life of Jill Tracey, the beloved radio personality, community leader, and longtime voice of HOT 105 FM.

The room quickly came alive with memories. Photographs of Tracey covered the floor, capturing moments of pure joy and candid energy — a woman who lived life fully, with a smile that lit up any room. Among the tearful goodbyes and quiet moments of reflection, there was an undeniable sense of celebration in the air as people recalled the vibrancy and authenticity that Tracey exuded throughout her life, which ended on Nov. 1, 2024, at the age of 60.

“This is how Jill was,” said Terry Wright, the funeral home’s CEO, last Wednesday. “The presentation you see here today is full of life. When you live a life such as Jill Tracey, you must pay honor, and you must bow to the queen.”

The public viewing was followed by a funeral on Nov. 21 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. Tributes from friends, family, and colleagues painted a picture of Tracey as not only a pioneering media figure, but as a friend, sister, and mentor to many.

Jason Kanner, Tracey's best friend for more than 37 years, spoke of their unbreakable bond.

"We picked each other; it was God-sent," Kanner said, recalling the beginning of their friendship in the 1990s. “She smiled with her whole body. She was fabulosity. She cared deeply about her family, her friends, and her community."

A legacy of advocacy and love for Miami

Born and raised in Detroit, Tracey’s career took off in South Beach as a gossip columnist. The various jobs that followed would take her across the country, but she would eventually land back in Miami , where her voice became a fixture for more than 30 years. She spent more than a decade at HOT 105, serving as news director and co-hosting the popular “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She also hosted “Hot Talk with Jill Tracey” on Sunday nights, gaining recognition for her on-air charisma and behind-the-scenes work.

“Jill was a voice of the community,” said Neki Mohan, a friend and media colleague. “She was that sister friend on the radio, and she had her finger on the pulse of what was happening all around town.”

For many who knew her, Tracey wasn’t just a voice on the radio. She was a true community leader, advocating for the voiceless and championing causes that mattered most to South Florida’s Black and brown communities. She served as president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida chapter and was a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Hollywood City Commission.

“She was a woman of purpose who cared very deeply about being the voice for Black and brown communities. She was always one to get involved and highlight issues in the community,” Mohan said.

Tracey also supported local causes, such as the Embrace Girls Foundation, the YWCA of Miami, NFL Sisters in Service, and the Cultural Heritage Alliance on Tourism.

Natalie Piner, a close friend and senior director of News Talent, Culture & Training with McClatchy, the corporate parent of the Miami Herald, emphasized how Jill’s impact stretched beyond the microphone.

"She is 305; she is our queen here," Piner said. "She saw people for who they were, always trying to connect them, and I think they felt so valued. She's not from Miami, but her love for Miami is what made us all proud.”

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / Miami Times Flowers that decorated the funeral home came from organizations Jill Tracey helped. The beloved media personality known most recently from her work with HOT 105 FM Miami, died Nov. 1 at the age of 60.

Remembering Jill Tracey

As those who knew Tracey reflected on her remarkable life, the love and admiration for her was clear.

Longtime media colleague Lisa Campbell shared a poignant memory of their final conversation days before Tracey’s passing.

“I cherish that phone call," Campbell said, wiping away tears. “I was standing in my kitchen and said, "Let me call Jill and see how she's doing. We talked about everything and nothing for an hour and ten minutes.”

Kanner remembered an early moment in their friendship when they were working late in a club and went to Denny’s for dinner. From then on, they became fast friends and continued to hang out all the time.

“She showed me a lot about the culture of Miami,” Kanner said. “When I moved to New York, we stayed in touch and would just fall into each other's lives.”

Mohan fondly remembered working with Tracey on community events like Jazz in the Gardens festivals.

“Watching the crowd respond to her, she connected with the soul of the community,” Mohan said.

Piner described Tracey as “a not-blood-related sister” and recalled the time they spent together, particularly the moments of joy and laughter that defined their bond, especially their 50th birthdays, as they were born only one day apart.

“I've had some of my best laughs with Jill, some of my deep down in the soul kind of laughs,” she said.

Though Tracey’s passing is a profound loss, it has sparked an outpouring of love. The flow of people saying their goodbyes has shown how much she was loved.

“Jill, if you knew how well you were loved and the impact you left on the community, you would forever be missed,” said Luz Cooper, a fan. “They said angels are over only in heaven, but she was one on earth.”

When asked about Tracey’s legacy, Kanner responded with a single word: “Unimpeachable.”

“She was an icon among icons,” Kanner added. “When history looks back on Jill, they’ll remember her as someone who was as real as it gets.”

Though she may be gone, Tracey’s signature sign-off, “Love ya! Mean it!” will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she touched — both on the radio and in the lives of everyone she helped uplift.

Her legacy as a journalist, community leader, and mentor will remain a testament to her unwavering dedication to justice, empowerment and service.