Miami's historic Domino Park continues as vibrant social hub for city's diverse Latino communities

On a recent rainy afternoon in Miami’s Little Havana, the sound of clacking dominoes, clapping hands and the voices of older men conversing in Spanish filled the air of the iconic Domino Park.

Owned and managed by the city of Miami, Domino Park was first established in 1976. It opened as a way for countless Cuban exiles to reconstruct a tradition from their previous homeland to their newly adopted country.

Today, it has become a popular place to connect for all of South Florida’s Hispanic communities, and a must stop for tourists visiting Calle Ocho. The popular strip (Southwest Eighth Street) is synonymous with all things Cuban culture, from art galleries and cigar shops to restaurants and the park, which recently achieved record number of participants, city officials said.

“Right now, we are the biggest we have ever been,” said Luis Vega, the park’s manager. “Three thousand and growing every day.”

Formally known as Máximo Gómez Park, named after a hero of the Cuban Revolution, the park has become a symbol of unity in a city with one of the most diverse populations in the country.

In its first days, it started with people jumping a fence to gather in a field where they would sit on the dirt and play dominos or chess. Today, it is Miami’s most visited park, the heart of Little Havana, and a vibrant social hub.

“For me, Domino Park is special,” Vega said. “I found a way to share my life with other Latin people.”

Vega, who moved from Peru to Miami in 2007, has worked at the historic park for 13 years. He said he is deeply grateful to work in such a meaningful place and has witnessed firsthand the positive impact it has on its members.

“When a person loses their spouse, they know they can come here,” Vega said. “Here they can be around others, talk and play the games they love.”

This park means more than the 10 domino tables and six chess tables, he said. It provides support, understanding and a sense of belonging to its members. To become a Domino Park member, there are two requirements: You must be over 55 years of age and be a city of Miami resident.

Kelly Pifer / CommunityWire.Miami During a rainy day, loyal members of Domino Park still show up to play on Monday, Feb.24, 2025.

José Collazo, a park member for more than three years, said he visits the park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays because he just feels at home.

“They know my name,” said Collazo. “Most of the members are regulars.”

Collazo said visiting the Little Havana park is part of his weekly routine and he likes to take the long walk to the park where he knows he can relax and socialize.

Collazo, originally from Cuba, said he’s been playing dominos since he was 6 years old. Now 69, he said he has found a community to play a game from his childhood.

“It keeps the culture alive,” he said. “We talk Cuban politics, too.”

Vega said the park is a haven for reconnecting people with their native countries, noting that visitors come from several Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Cuba, Peru and Honduras. He noted Spanish is the main language spoken in Domino Park.

About 71% of city of Miami residents are Hispanic, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

For those wanting to participate in a match at Domino Park but not reaching the two requirements of membership, the city commissioner opens the park to the public every Friday. All are encouraged to try their hand at dominos, play a round of chess, or simply witness the passion both the workers and members have for the park.

Park staff provide all the gaming equipment. Participants only need to bring their ID.

Upon entering the park’s gates, visitors are greeted with music pouring in from the street, lively chatter, shouts of triumph and ripples of laughter. Even without the knowledge of the games being played, it is easy to appreciate the energetic buzz and joy felt in the park.

Domino Park has grown into a powerful symbol of unity and cultural pride. It is not just a place to play, but a space to belong.

This story was originally published by CommunityWire.Miami, an independent, community news outlet in the School of Communication at the University of Miami. The news service, staffed primarily by graduate journalism students, provides informative and interesting coverage of the university’s nearby cities.