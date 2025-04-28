Broward Center to host 23rd Annual Cappies Awards for high school theater excellence

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and South Florida Cappies Inc. next month will be presenting the 23rd Annual Cappies Awards to recognize achievements in high school theater.

The award ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. in the Au-Rene Theater.

Nominees from 28 schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties are competing for awards in 49 categories honoring performers, orchestras, designers, technicians, publicists and creatives.

Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards, the Cappies Awards ceremony will kickoff with an opening featuring students from the nominated schools, under the direction of Music Director Nic Aquino and Choreographer Madeline Dunn.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Alice By Heart and NSU University School’s Hadestown: Teen Edition were tied for most nominations received for a musical production (21), closely followed by South Plantation High School’s Ride The Cyclone (High School Edition) with 19 nominations.

Courtesy / Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Alice By Heart was among two schools tied for most nominations received for a musical production (21).

Courtesy / NSU University School NSU University School’s Hadestown: Teen Edition was tied with another school for most nominations received for a musical production (21).y

Courtesy / A.W. Dreyfoos School for the Arts A.W. Dreyfoos School for the Arts in Palm Beach County received the most nominations for a play (14) for the second year in a row, this time for the production of Metamorphoses.

The A.W. Dreyfoos School for the Arts in Palm Beach County received the most nominations for a play (14) for the second year in a row, this time for the production of Metamorphoses. Archbishop McCarthy High School’s production of Arsenic and Old Lace was the second most nominated play with 13. With seven, Cooper City High School received the

most nominations for criticism for the second straight year.

Nominations for Cappies Awards are submitted by student critics from participating schools who attend productions at other schools and write reviews. These reviews are then edited by theater educators and published on FloridaTheaterOnStage.com. Winners are selected through a weighted peer-review voting process conducted by students.

For more information on the South Florida Cappies, visit Cappies.com/sfc and follow @sfcappies on Instagram and South Florida Cappies on Facebook.

Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org , or Ticketmaster.com ; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information visit BrowardCenter.org .

View the list of nominations by school here.

