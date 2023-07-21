South Florida's jobless rate is slightly up, as more join the job market

The regional unemployment rate increased slightly last month to 2.7% as more people joined the job market. Statewide, the unemployment rate stood unchanged from May at 2.6% last month, according to new data released by the state Friday.

The bump up in the jobless rate can be attributed to more people joining the workforce in South Florida.

courtesy of Rosanna Bermejo / Rosanna Bermejo owns Med Aesthetics Miami.

That has helped make hiring a little easier for employers like Rosanna Bermejo, owner of Med Aesthetics Miami, a wellness and skin care clinic with three locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“The experience hiring is easier than in the past. I have to tell you, it's still difficult to find talent. But it's an easier process,” she said.

She hired two people last month — one for her Coral Gables clinic and one in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. One was a new job she created in June. The second was a replacement for a former employee leaving to go back to school. Both were laser technician positions, a job that required certification.

“One job was open for two weeks,” she said. “For the other one, I interviewed a lot of people and that took me a little longer — like a month or so.”

Despite data showing more people in the job market, Bermejo has had to raise pay by about 50% compared to a year ago.

“Wages have gone up considerably. And actually, my consultants say that my wages are very good. They're very competitive,” she said.

About 19,000 more people were in the regional job market in June compared to May.

Several factors help boost the number of people in the workforce. More people moving to the area, residents who had been sitting out the job market during COVID, and retirees deciding to re-enter the job market can contribute to a growing labor force.

More than 75,000 private sector jobs have been added in South Florida over the past year. However, that number slipped from May as hotels, restaurants and retail cut back. Construction added 1,400 jobs.

Florida's unemployment rate has consistently been lower than the national rate as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. employment rate in June stood at 3.6%.

"Floridians are confident in the success of our economy and continuing to enter the workforce as our state sees consistent labor force growth," said J. Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Commerce in a statement.

