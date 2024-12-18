Floridians are about to embark on a record holiday travel season

A record 7.1 million Floridians are expected to travel more than 50 miles during the end-of-year holiday period, an increase of more than 3% from the period last year, according to the AAA auto club.

About 90% of travelers will drive to their destinations, but record air travel is also expected. The busiest day on the roads is expected to be Dec. 22.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, said four of the top five domestic travel destinations this holiday season are expected to be in Florida, so people should be prepared for crowded roads and airports.

“With a record number of people traveling, you should just expect more congestion wherever you are going, especially in some of the larger metro areas and near the popular attractions,” Jenkins said. “So, just leave early if you can.”

Nationally, Orlando is expected to be the most popular place to vacation during the holidays. The holiday travel period is considered from Dec. 21 through New Year’s Day.