Tom Urban & Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Person Page
-
The industry has been in a hyper-recovery mode since Hurricane Ian caused massive damage to groves as it swept across the state. Growers have expressed a need for two or three seasons for impacted trees to recover.
-
All things considered, the state has been relatively unscathed in the highly active storm season, allowing emergency staff in Florida — who also needed to react to wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic — to continue addressing lingering impacts of past storms.
-
The idea of selling alcohol as part of to-go orders came about during the coronavirus pandemic. This proposal would put it into law.
-
Laws will take effect next week that will add benefits for first responders who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder and impose harsher penalties on...