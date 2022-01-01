Why Join Corporate Circle

WLRN’s Corporate Circle enables your business to be recognized as a philanthropic champion for truth, information and engagement in our community with your support of WLRN. By joining WLRN’s Corporate Circle you will be supporting Public Media, one of our nation's most valued nonprofit organizations, contribute to the intellectual and cultural health of your local community through WLRN, all while elevating your businesses visibility among the South Florida community and a highly coveted audience with our exclusive Corporate Circle underwriting package.

Benefits of Corporate Circle

Three (3) custom :15 second weekly announcements

Inclusion in promos across all WLRN Platforms.

Online recognition on the WLRN website

One (1) Inclusion in WLRN Member Insider or other WLRN newsletter

Join the Circle Today!

For more information on how to become a member of the Corporate Circle, please contact: