After a long COVID pause, Juggerknot Theatre is back with a one-man show

Please, Mama.

Tell me you remember me.

Even if you don't mean what you say

It'll ease my misery.

Those are lyrics from "Sande's Song" by South Florida musician and storyteller Eric Garcia, also known as Uncle Scotchy. It's an ode to his Mom, who suffered from early onset Alzheimer's disease. It's also one of the songs from his show "The Blues Opera," currently running in Miami-Dade.

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. As the pandemic continues, our mission is as vital as ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

The concept was an outgrowth of other storytelling extravaganzas Garcia has held over the years, where he unfolds what life is like for the caregiving child of a parent suffering from a brain-related illness.

And his Mom apparently wasn't the first in Garcia's family with the affliction. He began remembering past family gatherings where once lively and talkative older relatives were suddenly silent.

"And they had that stare," he says.

No other family members would talk about it openly; they would just place the ailing elder in some back room. Garcia says it dawned on him that Latinos might handle the whole subject of dementia differently than other ethnic groups.

In fact, one of the first rules that his father laid down about his mother's condition was that they wouldn't mention it to anyone else.

"Like our secret," he says.

The show is produced by Juggerknot Theatre — which launched “Miami Motel Stories" in 2016. The whole schtick is that it took place in some of Miami's old motels, where theatergoers were guided in small groups to rooms where scenes were played out.

The pandemic, naturally, put those shows on hold. Juggerknot's Producing Partner Natasha Bravo says Garcia's story was a perfect fit for the return of the company's immersive theater experience.

"It begs the audience member to empathize," says Bravo. "You're with somebody who's becoming their most vulnerable and sharing things with you. Which makes it okay for you to take that home, digest it and be able to consider doing that for yourself and others."

The audience for each performance of "The Blues Opera" is capped at 10 people — the location of the show remains undisclosed until they buy their tickets. Once they show up, Uncle Scotchy welcomes them as guests, with an eclectic blend of music, stories, a nosh and even a few games.

Garcia says he hopes the show inspires people to talk about Alzheimer's, dementia and other brain-related illnesses without fear.

"There's things you can talk about — as long as you're honest — that can empower you and help you to heal," he says.

IF YOU GO:

The Blues Opera

Runs through Sunday, June 26, at a location disclosed to ticketholders only.

For more information, please visit JuggerknotTheatreCompany.com.