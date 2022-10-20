© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Culture

Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler returns to Miami - and takes its magic to Florida's hurricane-stricken west coast too

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published October 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Shostakovich Suite , L-R Johnny Almeida and Ayami Sato, photographer Patricia Laine.jpg
Patricia Laine
/
Johnny Almeida and Ayami Sato of Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida dance "Shostakovich Suite." It's one of eight works included in this year's Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler.

An annual showcase of some of the finest dance companies in Florida is back.

For the first time, the Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler will expand to the state's west coast — parts of which were recently devastated by Hurricane Ian.

In addition to performances at its usual venue at the New World School of the Arts, the featured companies will perform at Artis-Naples.

The Naples theater is offering free tickets to anyone affected by Hurricane Ian for performances and events now through the December holiday season.

"Even in these dark times, having the arts in our lives can be such an incredible opportunity for people to feel like life is really worth living," says David Filner, Executive Vice President, Artistic Operations at Artis-Naples.

"This is why we do what we do," he says.

This year's sampler includes performances by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Ballet Vero Beach, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Dance NOW! Miami, Miami Movement Collective, New World Dance Ensemble and the Zest Collective.

IF YOU GO:

The 12th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler

Miami:

Friday,  October 21, 2022  | 8:00 pm
Saturday,  October 22, 2022  | 8:00 pm

New World School of the Arts
25 NE Second St., Eighth Floor
Miami, FL 33132

Naples:

Sunday,  October 23, 2022  | 7:00 pm

Artis—Naples Hayes Hall Auditorium
5833 Pelican Pay Blvd.
Naples, FL 34108

For more information, please visit: dancenowmiami.org

Culture NewsLocal News
Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei
