Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler returns to Miami - and takes its magic to Florida's hurricane-stricken west coast too

An annual showcase of some of the finest dance companies in Florida is back.

For the first time, the Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler will expand to the state's west coast — parts of which were recently devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

In addition to performances at its usual venue at the New World School of the Arts, the featured companies will perform at Artis-Naples.

The Naples theater is offering free tickets to anyone affected by Hurricane Ian for performances and events now through the December holiday season.

"Even in these dark times, having the arts in our lives can be such an incredible opportunity for people to feel like life is really worth living," says David Filner, Executive Vice President, Artistic Operations at Artis-Naples.

"This is why we do what we do," he says.

This year's sampler includes performances by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Ballet Vero Beach, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Dance NOW! Miami, Miami Movement Collective, New World Dance Ensemble and the Zest Collective.

IF YOU GO:

The 12th Annual Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler

Miami:

Friday, October 21, 2022 | 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 8:00 pm

New World School of the Arts

25 NE Second St., Eighth Floor

Miami, FL 33132

Naples:

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 7:00 pm

Artis—Naples Hayes Hall Auditorium

5833 Pelican Pay Blvd.

Naples, FL 34108

For more information, please visit: dancenowmiami.org

