Culture
Arts & Culture

Earth is the star of The Symphonia's upcoming concert

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published December 2, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST
The moon has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately, what with last month's debut launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission.

But this weekend, planet Earth takes the spotlight during the next concert in the "Inspired Naturally" series at The Symphonia, in Boca Raton.

The theme of the series was inspired by Terra Nostra, an award-winning, multimedia symphony exploring the impact and challenges of climate change. It's composed by Christophe Chagnard and accompanied by a film by Charlie Spears.

Alistair Willis, the Symphonia's principal conductor and artistic advisor, says he was deeply moved when he saw and heard Terra Nostra for the first time in 2015.

"I'd never experienced anything like this before in concert," says Willis. " I came away from the concert feeling that I'd just been part of something extraordinarily special. And I knew that this piece needed to be shared globally and as quickly as possible and I had to conduct it as soon as I could."

Each of the four concerts in "Inspired Naturally" is named after one of the elements: Fire, Earth, Wind and Water — in that order. The Symphonia kicked off the season last month with Fire.

The Earth concert will include the world premiere of the chamber orchestra version of Terra Nostra — with the original video as a backdrop.

If you go:

Symphonia
2022-2023 "Inspired Naturall
The Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School
3900 Jog Road
Boca Raton, FL 33434

Concert Schedule:

December 4, 2022 EARTH                                                                                      
Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Kinman Azmeh, Clarinet Soloist

MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overture
AZMEH Suite for Improvisor and Orchestra
CHAGNARD Terra Nostra

This concert will feature ‘Terra Nostra,’ the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard — exploring the impact and challenges of climate change.

March 26, 2023 WIND                                                                                
David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist

MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls
MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”
MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239
PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

April 30, 2023 WATER                                                                                
Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)
DilORENZO Jabberwocky
BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

Christine DiMattei
