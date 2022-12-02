Earth is the star of The Symphonia's upcoming concert

The moon has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately, what with last month's debut launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission.

But this weekend, planet Earth takes the spotlight during the next concert in the "Inspired Naturally" series at The Symphonia , in Boca Raton.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

The theme of the series was inspired by Terra Nostra , an award-winning, multimedia symphony exploring the impact and challenges of climate change. It's composed by Christophe Chagnard and accompanied by a film by Charlie Spears.

Alistair Willis, the Symphonia's principal conductor and artistic advisor, says he was deeply moved when he saw and heard Terra Nostra for the first time in 2015.

"I'd never experienced anything like this before in concert," says Willis. " I came away from the concert feeling that I'd just been part of something extraordinarily special. And I knew that this piece needed to be shared globally and as quickly as possible and I had to conduct it as soon as I could."

Each of the four concerts in "Inspired Naturally" is named after one of the elements: Fire, Earth, Wind and Water — in that order. The Symphonia kicked off the season last month with Fire.

The Earth concert will include the world premiere of the chamber orchestra version of Terra Nostra — with the original video as a backdrop.

If you go:

Symphonia

2022-2023 "Inspired Naturall

The Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School

3900 Jog Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Concert Schedule:

December 4, 2022 EARTH

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Kinman Azmeh, Clarinet Soloist

MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overture

AZMEH Suite for Improvisor and Orchestra

CHAGNARD Terra Nostra

This concert will feature ‘Terra Nostra,’ the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard — exploring the impact and challenges of climate change.

March 26, 2023 WIND

David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist

MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls

MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”

MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239

PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

April 30, 2023 WATER

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)

DilORENZO Jabberwocky

BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

