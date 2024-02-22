© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New affordable housing units to be built on $1.5 million of land in Upper Keys

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Julia Cooper
Published February 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
The study found the worst conditions on northern reefs off dense urban areas in Broward and Miami-Dade where 98 percent were eroding faster than they were growing and sustainable habitat no longer existed.
University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science
Aerial photo of the Florida Keys

Some good news for price-squeezed residents of the Upper Keys: the construction of eight new affordable housing units has just been approved by Monroe County.

The land purchases, over two sites, will total about $1.5 million and come from a partnership between the county's Land Authority Governing Board and nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys.

“We've done a really good job over these past couple years finding sites for the Lower Keys Habitat for Humanity, but Upper Keys has been more challenging,” said Christine Hurley, Monroe County Land Authority's executive director

Hurley said the land authority went “a little bit out of the box” to secure plots of land with existing building permit rights, known as ROGO allocations.

READ MORE: "State legislation may open a path for affordable housing development in the Keys"

The first project includes purchasing land at 159 Florida Avenue, near mile marker 92, that would replace “dilapidated, unoccupied mobile homes” currently on the property with six new affordable housing units, according to Land Authority Governing board documents.

“To get some families that can now establish roots here and be in a home with a backyard and have that sense of community is just so exciting for me,” said District 2 Commissioner Michelle Lincoln.

The second project is slated to be redeveloped on property along Hibiscus Lane in Key Largo, near mile marker 101. This one is expected to yield two affordable housing units.

In 2021, United Way of Collier County and the Florida Keys determined that out of a survey of over 36,000 homes, 33% of them, which is a percent over the state average, could not afford basic essentials, including housing costs like rent and utilities.

Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, founded in 1989, is a locally-operated arm of Habitat for Humanity International. They develop affordable housing across Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada. Their most recent completed project was the construction of four housing units at mile marker 89 in Islamorada.

“We are so appreciative and thrilled,” said Lindsey Fast, executive director of Habitat of the Upper Keys.

Project plans and renderings for the housing units are not available yet, according to a county spokesperson.
Tags
Development NewsLocal NewsAffordable HousingFlorida Keys
Julia Cooper
Julia Cooper reports on all things Florida Keys and South Dade for WLRN.
See stories by Julia Cooper
More On This Topic