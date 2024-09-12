Miami Beach to search for new fire station site, rejects community center option

Plans to move a Miami Beach fire station into the edge of a popular track and field have been put on hold, despite an overwhelming vote approving the move in the primary election.

More than 75% of voters in August gave the approval commissioners sought to build a long-needed new fire station in Flamingo Park, to serve South Beach. The plan was disliked by some residents and users, since it would involve moving the park's running track, bringing disruption and an estimated additional cost of $20 million to taxpayers.

But in the first city commission meeting since that vote, members agreed they could try a final time to find another site. They also voted in favor of saving the South Shore Community Center, the alternative location being considered, from potential demolition.

“I would like to take the South Shore Community Center off the chopping block today,” said Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.

This option had provoked an outcry from preservationists because the building was designed by renowned architect Morris Lapidus, who designed iconic Miami Beach hotels like the Eden Roc and the Fontainebleau.

During Wednesday's meeting, commissioners voted to develop a plan that would bring back a senior lunch program stopped in 2019 in the community center, which is currently used as a daycare for children whose parents live or work on Miami Beach.

They also agreed to upgrade and improve the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, rather than tear it down for a new performance space.

So far, the city has set aside $29 million taxpayer dollars for this purpose, money that comes from a $159 million-dollar general obligation bond program for arts and culture that city residents approved in 2022.

'Sacred green space'

City of Miami Beach Renderings for the proposed project to build a new fire station on the edge of Miami Beach's Flamingo Park.

Fire Station No. 1, currently located at 1051 Jefferson Ave., has become too small and outdated for the department. The 57-year-old building, which was also designed by Lapidus, is the busiest station on Miami Beach.

During the public meeting, a number of critics, including a leader of a weekly track club, voiced opposition to the city “plopping” the fire station on the western edge of Flamingo Park, along Alton Road between 11th and 12th Streets, which was the proposal on the ballot.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez said he wanted to make sure, before moving forward with that contested option, that they hadn't overlooked any other site.

"Let’s first ensure that we leave no stone unturned and see where else could a redesigned fire station ... be accommodated at." Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez

He said the fire department would like to house a 911 call center within the future new station, which would require a certain redesign of the architectural plans.

“If we are for very legitimate purposes looking at a possible redesign of this necessity of a public facility, well then where else can we redesign at, that we previously didn’t have on the table because we were just looking to ‘plop’”, Fernandez said.

“Before I make the very drastic decision of saying, ‘Let’s touch that sacred green space at Flamingo Park that is part of the identity of the Flamingo Park neighborhood,' let’s first ensure that we leave no stone unturned and see where else could a redesigned fire station with a smaller footprint that can incorporate the 911 call center be accommodated at.”

City Manager Eric Carpenter spoke about the need to find a site that will last for the next 50 years, at an elevation that will withstand flooding.

“I am happy to look again, but I am not setting expectations that we are going to find anything different than what we found in the past,” Carpenter said.

