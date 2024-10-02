Affordable housing opens for seniors in Miami's Brownsville neighborhood

In Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood, Related Urban Development Group (RUDG), the affordable and mixed-income arm of Related Group, and Miami-Dade County are preparing for the grand opening ceremony of Lincoln Gardens Elderly, the second phase of the Lincoln Gardens redevelopment project.

The event, initially set for Sept. 26, was postponed due to weather conditions. This new four-story building introduces 77 affordable housing units specifically designed for seniors within households earning at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI). This project is part of a broader initiative to revitalize over nine acres of previously underutilized public housing land.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's administration allocated $1 million from surtax funding to ensure the affordable nature of the housing complex.

The first phase of the project, completed in 2022, added 134 units and addressed the housing needs of families in the area.

Albert Milo Jr., president of Related’s affordable and mixed-income division, expressed the importance of the project.

“The first [phase] one was geared towards families, and this one is geared towards the elderly,” he said. “It's an important component of housing since there's not a lot of elderly housing in the Brownsville area. I think it's going to have a tremendous impact.”

Courtesy of Related Urban Development Group Views of Lincoln Gardens' phase two from the inside.

The four-story building contains one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Accessibility was a priority in the design; each unit is equipped with ADA and UFAS accessibility to accommodate seniors’ needs. The units feature modern amenities such as digital thermostats, energy-saving appliances, central air conditioning and impact-resistant doors and windows. Residents will also have in-unit laundry facilities, microwave ovens and garbage disposals.

The new phase also includes a community center where residents from both phases can engage with social community services providers in partnership with Related Group, including the Lighthouse Angels Senior Program, the Lashawntay T. Howard Youth Offender Center and the Tiandre Treasure Chest Training Program. Lincoln Gardens Elderly will additionally have a health and wellness fitness center, library and computer area.

“These features not only provide essential services but also create a space for residents to connect and engage,” Milo said.

As for the company’s long-term vision, Milo discussed the broader revitalization efforts in the county.

“This project has transformed a vacant piece of land that sat unused for almost 20 years and now has nearly 250 units of housing,” he said.

He also said Lincoln Gardens is working on its third phase, which will involve ten ownership units.

“That'll be an opportunity for a few families to purchase a property in the area,” Milo said.

Courtesy of Related Urban Development Group Lincoln Gardens Elderly is equipped with a community computer room accessible to residents.

Liberty Square delays

Related is also responsible for the ongoing Liberty Square redevelopment project, which started in 2016 and has since experienced significant delays. Originally expected to be completed in 2020, the project is currently nearing the end of its fourth phase out of nine.

Milo acknowledged that the delay is due to challenges, particularly those arising from the pandemic.

The project recently came under fire with the release of a documentary, “Razing Liberty Square,” which exposed the pitfalls of the redevelopment project, including unkept promises and concerns by displaced residents that they may be waiting in limbo to return to their original homes.

“We’ve housed nearly all families that were previously at Liberty Square, with only 27 remaining in the old units,” Milo told The Miami Times last week. “In the next 30 days or so, we're finishing one portion of phase four, and the majority of those families will be moving into new units.”

Johania Charles for The Miami Times Current and former Liberty Square tenants took turns earlier this year expressing concerns about poor living conditions in recently constructed apartment units.

“Prior to the end of the year, all families that were living at Liberty Square will have a brand new home while we continue to build the other units there,” Milo added.

Even those who have moved into the newly developed units have complained about mold, structural issues and problems with management personnel.

“I think any construction could have some type of warranty work, and we are a fully vertically integrated company,” Milo said, responding to those concerns. “We've addressed any and all concerns once they are reported to us.”

“It’s part of our ongoing maintenance, and we have thousands of units under our purview. Regular wear and tear, and anything that comes up during warranty, we address,” he added.

Milo said phases five and six will be developed concurrently, beginning in January 2025, to expedite the process.

“As soon as we finish moving the last 27 families, then we can go quicker,” Milo said. “We can knock down all the old housing and build quicker.”

Additional efforts

Looking ahead, Related Urban has plans for several new developments throughout Miami-Dade County in areas such as Little Havana, South Miami, North Miami by North Shore Hospital, and some by Marlins Park, along with other projects with private partnerships.

“That's kind of what we work on, and this is part of our ongoing way of helping give back to the community by building housing in some of these older locations,” Milo said.

Additionally, the company has invested $3 million into improvements for Marva Y. Bannerman Park in Brownsville, enhancing recreational space for residents.

“Not only are we building housing, but we’re also committed to improving community assets, which is vital for the overall well-being of residents,” Milo said.

Lincoln Gardens Elderly is partially occupied while residents continue to move in every week. The date for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with RUDG and Miami-Dade County officials is yet to be determined.